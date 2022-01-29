Immigrant neighborhoods will be cleaned just like others

New York City is ready for this storm.

This was the message to residents of the five boroughs on the eve of a significant storm that, according to all estimates and forecasts, could hit the city and its suburbs with 2 inches of snow per hour, beginning at 8 a.m. Friday night, start time for Governor Hochul’s declaration of a state of emergency.

Fine flakes of precipitation combined with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour will severely limit visibility early Saturday morning.

Although all the streets were treated with calcium chloride and there are 280,000 tons of salt and 115 vehicles to combat the ice, the request of the authorities is, if possible, to stay home.

“If you need help, please call 311 and everyone in the city remember to check on your neighbors. It’s a way to show the compassion of New Yorkers. We also need to help each other,” said Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez. of New York City.

Citibike will stop providing service when 6 inches of snow falls or more.

MTA immunization and testing centers will be closed on Saturday; The agency reported that trips on the Long Island Railroad will be suspended, that Metro North will run only on the primary lines every hour, there will be no double buses and the singles will use chains on their tires.

With 220 miles of external track, the subways could be interrupted in sections or entire lines. Users can check for changes on the MTA.info portal.

Outdoor restaurant facilities will be closed on Saturday, as will public libraries.

The Open Streets program will be suspended.

The new Transportation Commissioner assured us that under Mayor Adams’ leadership, our neighborhoods will not be left behind.

“The neighborhoods of migrants, of people from our Latino community and others are going to be cleaned in the same way that other middle class neighborhoods are cleaned in the upper class,” said the commissioner.

Another important piece of information that the authorities hope will reassure New Yorkers is that unlike the previous storm, when 20% of the Cleaning Department was on leave, this time only 8% of its members are missing.