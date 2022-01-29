Investigate Woman’s Death Amid Long Island Winter Storm – NBC New York

Authorities in Nassau County, Long Island, are investigating the death of an elderly woman who was found dead inside her vehicle by a snowplow operator Friday night in Uniondale, County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced Saturday.

The finding comes amid the arrival of a winter storm hitting the tri-state area, but Blakeman said he likely suffered a sudden heart attack or other health problem and was unable to get help during the bad weather.

“It’s a sad situation, but it illustrates how dangerous it is, people shouldn’t go out unless absolutely necessary,” Blakeman told our sister network. News 4.

No further details and cause of death were released. The case remains under investigation.

The leaders of the area ask the community not to go out if it is not necessary due to the danger of visibility and on the roads.

A winter storm warning is in effect for New York City, northeastern and central New Jersey, Hudson Valley, Nassau and Fairfield counties. There is a blizzard warning for Monmouth and Ocean counties, as well as Suffolk County.

Follow here the latest information on the passage of the storm with the Authority in Time.