“It destroys my soul”: Maribel Guardia’s son fires Diego Verdaguer with an emotional message

This Friday the entertainment world received news that shocked the singer’s fans and friends Diego Verdagueras it transpired that Thursday afternoon passed away in the city of Los Angeles, California, due to complications from Covid-19, which is why many celebrities said goodbye to him on social networks, including Julian Figueroa, son of Maribel Guardia, who dedicated an emotional message to him.

The Argentine, who left this world at the age of 70, had a great friendship with the regional music performer, Joan Sebastian, father of Julianwell let’s remember that the native of Juliantla, Guerrero, had a relationship with Maribelwhich ended with an infidelity of the singer.

After the death of Diego Verdaguera large number of celebrities took to their social networks to dedicate a message to the singer, among these was Maribelwho in fact was invited to the morning show “Hoy” to talk about the close relationship her son had with the Argentine.

Julián Figueroa says goodbye to Diego Verdaguer

According to what was narrated by guarddue to the friendship between John and Diegothe interpreter of “Volveré” became a second father to Julian after his father died on July 13, 2015, as a result of bone cancer that had been detected years ago.

“I wanted to think that it’s a bad joke, the truth is I’m still in denial, I destroys the soul to know what the great @diegoverdaguer leaves us”, was how Figuero began the message he dedicated on social networks to who became his teacher and friend.

“I am left with a legacy of friendship, good intentions and wonderful advice that I have to honor as a man. At the moment I do not want to give statements, I need to assimilate it. My deepest condolences to his entire family. I share his pain but also the certainty that Diego reached a plane of absolute plenitude”, concluded Julián.

Maribel Guardia affirmed in the interview with the hosts of “Hoy”, that in addition, his son and Diego Verdaguer they were preparing to release an album for Julianwhich had arrangements by the young man but the production of the Argentine, who was also a friend of his father.

