It snows in New York, it snows all over the world.

An elevator conversation, where so many things are discovered in such a small space, to get into the atmosphere of New York at nine degrees below zero due to the effect of the bomb cyclone, one of the largest in 44 years. A middle-aged married couple talks on their way to the sixth floor.

“Thank goodness I ditched my sneakers and put on my boots,” he says. The boots look brand new. “Yes, it would have been a disaster,” she replies. “It’s not a very suitable day to wear sneakers,” intervenes a neighbor. The man replies. “We’re from Los Angeles and it’s the first time we’ve seen it snow like this in a city,” he confesses. The neighbor insists. “Well, enjoy today, tomorrow this will be horrible.”

That the long-announced snowfall had reached the Big Apple was certified at dawn on Saturday. The traffic had disappeared and it was uplifting at that hour to listen to the silence, so unusual, broken only by the passing of the snowplows.

The east coast of the United States was being hit by a fierce storm, which led to accumulations of up to 60 centimeters of snow. This caused the governors of New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and other states to declare an emergency situation.

The accumulation in coastal areas of New Jersey was above 38 centimeters, while in New York it was about 30 centimeters. “This can be a threat to the lives of citizens,” warned New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

The bomb cyclone had meant the cancellation of 6,000 flights for this weekend. Rail service was shut down in virtually the entire region, and Long Island service was shut down. The impact of the storm caused the electricity supply to be cut off in Massachusetts for 114,000 customers, out of a total of 2.5 million. Boston was under a danger warning. In some areas of the state, up to 113 centimeters of snow accumulation were predicted.

“This storm is going to be one for the record books,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. “Not only do we expect a lot of snow, but it will be of great intensity in a short time,” she added. In this city they feared that it would be even worse than the “blizzard” of 1978, which “buried” the Bostonians with 69 centimeters of snow.

Power outages also affected New Jersey and, to a lesser extent, New York. Governor Hochul indicated that the evolution had been more than expected, with more hours of snowfall and that, therefore, the cleaning operations were delayed. In some places this was complicated by a lack of manpower.

New York was once again the city of shovels. Each building has the responsibility of cleaning the delimited area and the workers or the neighbors themselves gave in to that, lest someone slip, break something and sue them for millions.

As the couple from Los Angeles could see during their family visit, Manhattan acquires a tone between anesthesia and slow motion in cases like this. You get the impression that time stands still. There is little activity. As Mayor Eric Adams said, “It’s a good day to stay home.”

The calm remained, but this weather did not discourage cross-country ski lovers from taking their equipment and going to slide through Central Park. In the great New York forest, as is always the case, entire families with young children and teenagers turned the park into sledding runs.





