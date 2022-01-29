It’s bisexual! After washing bathrooms and asking for alms, TV Azteca actress leaves ‘Hoy’ and comes out of the closet

Mexico City.- A famous actress from Televisawho rose to fame in Aztec TV Y was left in ruin during the labor and economic crisis due to the pandemic, comes out of the closet and causes controversy.

It is about the controversial courteous lolitawho for his strong criticism in The academy was nicknamed the ‘iron judge‘. After 10 years in the ranks of Ajusco, he lost his exclusivity contract and went fired of the television station, according to reports.

Although he was in some projects on Televisa, when the health crisis and pause work in the artistic medium, the artist had to resort to sell your clothes and ask for donations online to survive against lack of money.

Lolita ended up with a large debt after undergoing a surgery in the column and even asked for a job to wash toilets in a bakery in his desperation not having enough to eat or pay for electricity.

We don’t have to pay for electricity, gas, we bathe however it is, we eat whatever it is, with a roll (…) I was seeing that in a bakery they needed people to wash the bathrooms and all that, and I said well, to I can’t make bread, cashier, forget it, but I’m great at cleaning, I’m great at doing the chores,” she said.

Fortunately, in 2021 everything changed for Lolita as she joined the reality show of the program Today The Stars Dance in Today and this year he changes the morning for other projects.

Lolita does not return to TV Azteca, but stays on Televisa since it has already been confirmed that she has two programs to record this 2022: losing the judgment in March and in February the pilot of a series of which he cannot yet give details.

Now the controversial artist gives something to talk about again because she decided to be honest in Iconic Drag Fashion Weeka drag fashion reality show broadcast on YouTube, about her sexual orientationdeclaring one bisexual and queer person.

In this program, various Mexican designers compete with the creation of outfits modeled by Mexican drag queens. The confession came out after criticizing a non-binary gender contestant, Enchanteé Irazú.

I am a queer person. Of course I am queer, I go completely out of what the social canons are asking for. I am a person who is completely tattooed, who loves piercings, who is bisexual, I’m queerLolita mentioned.

Enchanteé Irazú responded to her criticism and Lolita responded by suggesting that she be queer, which earned her a hard time criticized by network users who claimed that the actress apparently did not understand the concept and the gender identity It is not something that can be changed from one moment to another.

Precisely when you address this that I can be a beautiful woman, because neither inside nor outside of Drag I identify myself as a woman. I’m not trying to be a woman, I want to be a Draga and it’s not going to be beautiful because I’m not looking for femininity, I’m trying to get as far away as possible so that I can be associated with a woman without ceasing to be a Draga”, said the contestant, while Lolita suggested: ‘You could be queer’.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community They immediately went after the ‘Iron Judge’ questioning her participation in the program and asking her to learn more about what it means to be queer and what it means to adopt a sexual identity or orientation.

Source: Programa Hoy YouTube channel, Instagram @iconicdragfw, @enchantee_ics and @programahoy