Jason Rivera’s widow gives an emotional speech at her husband’s funeral | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Jason Rivera’s widow, Dominique Luzuriaga, paid a moving tribute to her husband in a speech in which she spoke of the difficulties faced by police wives, criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and put many to cry when remembering what their life was like with him.
The couple, who had been married for just three months, liked to go out to Starbucks, eat together and watch series on Netflix. But all that was cut short when Rivera went on Friday to attend a domestic dispute in Harlem and was murdered.
While a sea of people paid tribute to her ex-husband in the streets surrounding the Cathedral of San Patricio, Luzuriaga also revealed a harsh reality of police wives: They live aware of the long work hours of their partners, often sacrificing family activities, due to the shifts they cover.
And he bared a part of his heart: that day they had a discussion. He offered to take her home. “It may be the last time she does it,” she told him. And she did not accept.
The next time she saw him, he was in the hospital, “wrapped in blankets.”
– “Wake up baby! I’m here!” she told him. But he no longer reacted.
“The last hope I had that you would come back to life to say goodbye to me was gone,” he lamented. But she affirmed: “Although you will no longer be here, I want you to live through me.”
Very upset, she also criticized the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, who has mitigated the punishment for some crimes in NYC: “This system continues to fail us. We’re not safe anymore, not even service members. I know you were tired of these laws, especially the new district attorney. I hope I’m seeing you speak through me right now.”
He added: “I’m sure our entire blue family is tired too. But I promise you, we promise you, your death will not be in vain.”