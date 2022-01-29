Jennifer Lopez did it once again: this is what her abs look like at 52

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 33 Views

the international star Jennifer Lopez I make it clear that he has the most envied body in all of Hollywood. is that without a doubt jlo She has enviable genetics and an incomparable figure thanks to her intense gym routines and healthy eating that they have maintained for decades.

Source: Instagram @jlo

At 52 years old Jennifer Lopez He showed off his admirable figure again and made it clear that he has abs of envy. In one of his latest posts in Instagram stories, he showed how worked his abdomen looks today thanks to his exercise routine.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The 3 signs of the zodiac that will have a complicated February 2022

Aries, Scorpio and Capricorn will see reality with pessimistic eyes, but they can overcome it. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved