Juan Guillermo Cuadrado criticizes fans who attacked the Colombian National Team | Colombia selection

The Colombian defeat against Peru continues to give something to talk about. After Reinaldo Rueda’s press conference and Falcao’s self-criticism, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado criticized the actions of all those fans who attacked the coach and the team after the game.

At a press conference, the Juventus winger also expressed that within the group they hope to pass their bad moment and qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

“A little uncomfortable because of how the grandstand reacted, both they and we want to go to the World Cup. We must go in the same harmony and in the same faith, as long as there is life there is hope. It is not possible for them to throw cans at us, when we did not give 100%, we gave 200% of our strength”, said the man born in Necoclí first.

And he made a special request to the fans: “We wanted to win and we also understand their frustration. It is a call that we can always be united, in peace and have respect. Both they and we are people and that is the most important thing. I understand people’s pain, I’m frustrated too. But that is football and we must not lower our arms. Rather we must be united and continue to believe, because it is possible to speak a language of faith”.

Likewise, following Falcao’s line, Cuadrado acknowledged that the lack of a goal had been decisive in recent times and even dared to say that the tie would not have been bad, but the need made them take risks that they were ultimately charged for. .

“This kind of thing happens in football, we have options and unfortunately we don’t get it done. Peru had one and scored, we must learn from that. Maybe if we don’t get carried away by the result, the tie would be fine”, he finished.