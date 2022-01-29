Julio César Chávez gives the name of the fighter who can beat Canelo

Julio Cesar Chavez and his son the Jr have it clear: the only boxer who can beat Saul “Canelo” Alvarez right now it is David Benavidez. Both characters pointed out that in the panorama There is no other boxer who can fight him to the Guadalajara that is not born in phoenix, Arizona.

“No one is going to beat him right nowneither (Dmitry) Bivol nor the other 175-pounder (Artur Beterbiev). The only one who can beat him is (David) Benavidez. The others cannot do anything to Canelo“, indicated The Caesar of Boxing during a live on Instagramnext to JC Chavez Jr. some days ago.

julito seconded his father’s statements, referring that the height of Benavidez (1.87 meters by Canelo’s 1.74 meters) could favor him in a possible fight against the man from Guadalajara, although he considered that the tapatío has a strong punch.

“It’s big, I could beat it by heightbut boxingly, Canelo is faster and much more explosive,” said the Juniorwho took the opportunity to give a scratch to the Cinnamonnoting that he shouldn’t shy away from any fight.

“Canelo needs to fight with anyone and at any time. I respect him as a boxer, but as a fan I don’t know,” he added.

They refuse to face Benavidez

beyond that David Benavidez has raised his hand on several occasions to face the Canelo Alvarezin the Guadalajara work team they have refused to give it a tryconsidering that he has not faced important rivals to ask for an opportunity against what many consider the best pound for pound today.

“I think Benavidez is a good fighter, but until then. For me, he has not achieved what people believe, he is a great boxer, my respects to him. but notice How many world champions has he beaten?How many defenses of your title have you made? How many unifications?” he said last November. Eddy Reynoso, coach of the Canelo Alvarez.