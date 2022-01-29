La BitBlioteca is born in Venezuela, a new space to discover Bitcoin in Spanish

Key facts: The collection includes texts by authors such as Nic Carter, Matt Corall or Pete Rizzo.

The project has funding from Swan Bitcoin, CahsApp, and Dan Held.

You do not know English? Many of the texts that your friends send you so that you understand about Bitcoin are not in Spanish? This is why the BitBlioteca was born, a space on the web with dozens of texts translated from English to Spanish, made available to everyone.

The announcement of this new educational project on bitcoin took place in the middle of the first day of the Caracas Bitcoin Experience, a two-day event that takes place in the Venezuelan capital.

Javier Bastardo, one of the organizers of the event and promoter of La BitBlioteca, reported that this project was financed by Cash App, Swan Bitcoin and Dan Held. “They gave us the opportunity to put together a work team to translate a corpus of articles,” said Bastardo.

The also organizer of the Satoshi project in Venezuela added that he will soon be visiting El Salvador again (where he has already been for Bitcoin Week) and will precisely use La BitBlioteca as a resource to “continue doing educational activities.”

Javier Bastardo, organizer of Satoshi in Venezuela, presents La BitBlioteca. Source: CriptoNoticias.

They are already available on the website of this project. more than 70 articles translated for the understanding of the Spanish-speaking public. Among the translated authors we find developers such as Matt Corallo or Jimmy Song, writers Pete Rizzo and Nic Carter, as well as investment specialist Lyn Alden.

Among the translators who participate in this educational effort we find bitcoiners such as Emily Faría, Jacky Rivero and Luis David Esparragoza, a member of the CriptoNoticias writing team.

Breaking the language barrier

For her part, Jacky Rivero, one of the translators and spokesperson for the project explained: “The content produced by developers, people who have been in Bitcoin for a long time, is mainly in English. Y language barrier may be an impediment for people to continue to inquire and learn.”

The content was selected with the intention of covering general knowledge and not being tied to the specific realities of any country. The idea behind this is not limit the impact of informationRivero commented. “Articles were sought that illustrated the most important points of Bitcoin,” he added.

This includes topics such as mining, its operation, and even historical facts about Bitcoin that, in his view, “have been diluted and right now they are not so present, but they are in the history of Bitcoin. And it seems to me that they tell the story of how Bitcoin has been growing very well.”

The contents are organized in different levels of difficulty, as they seek that people who are starting or are already in the world of Bitcoin can gradually learn about this ecosystem.

Rivero commented that the intention is to enrich La BitBlioteca with new texts, as a library to learn about Bitcoin. “It is a project that can be left for a long time, it will not expire,” he finally pointed out.

If you want to learn about Bitcoin and you are very curious, you can also do it through the CriptoNoticias Cryptopedia. There you will find brief and easy-to-understand resources on the main topics related to the main cryptocurrency on the market and the entire bitcoiner world.