La Sele clings to the World Cup dream with a 1-0 victory against Panama

Suffered, battle-hardened, expected… The National Team achieved what was asked of it, to win Panama by any means necessary to continue dreaming of Qatar 2022.

The goal came as a true reflection of the game, with a lot of insistence and without asking for any beauty, we all pushed that ball from Bryan Ruiz and in the end it was enough for the 1-0 that keeps us alive.

Everyone, even those of lesser faith, were emboldened by the opening whistle of the game and came together with the sole objective of supporting La Sele.

Hence, the Tricolor felt that eliminatory atmosphere again, with an audience that supported it, although the team remains unconvinced.

We are still playing to wait for a miracle, waiting for Keylor Navas to save or simply for the rival not to hurt us.

And so it is difficult to win a game, more to dream of qualifying directly for a World Cup, something that today seems more than discarded. The fight now is to get Panama out of the playoffs.

The visitors suddenly deserved better luck. They had a promising start with a header from José Fajardo in the 10th minute that came close to cooling down Nacional.

Timidly, ours responded with a Joel Campbell who always shows desire, but unfortunately it was not enough to sow danger.

The Mayor’s coach, Luis Fernando Suárez, opted for a 4-4-2 that at the start had a sacrificed Aarón Suárez who did not connect, until he was moved to the center of the pitch. There he looked better, but was replaced at halftime by captain Bryan Ruiz.

Orlando Galo was lost from the fair due to injury and his presence in Mexico is still in doubt due to a blow to his right leg.

The complementary gave us a less encouraging picture.

Panama arrived emboldened and was even about to slap La Sele, let Freddy Góndola say that at 51 he missed an action in front of the goal. Inexplicable about the Panamanian.

That action and a badly used counterattack from the canaleros warmed up our team who reacted with Campbell, but the goalkeeper Mejía flew and the ball was left at Ruiz’s feet.

The captain finished off as best he could and after a few seconds of doubt and silence, the ball hit the net for 1-0 at 65′. The National Stadium was a shout, an outlet that had not been heard in La Sabana for a long time.

About 18,000 souls shouted with the captain, who, without much brilliance, resolved the game.

The last minutes were with the heart in the hand. To wait behind and cross fingers, because Panama did not let itself die.

Keylor became gigantic once again and the poor aim of the canaleros ended up relieving the scare a bit, including a stick at the last minute.

In the end, La Sele is still beating and staying alive. What comes will be harder, but here the important thing is that the objective is maintained. Although everything seems to fall back on a World Cup playoff.

Now they will travel to Mexico and Jamaica in search of continuing to score points and maintaining that thread of hope that at the moment is the main weapon and engine of a Sele that seeks, at all costs, to cling to a dream.