Latino killed young Hispanic grandfather: hit-and-run gunshot to the head from car to car in New York

Carlos Esquilín was arrested this week as a suspect in the death of Aracellio Pellot, a young grandfather shot from one car to another on Christmas Eve in the Bronx (NYC).

Apparently Pellot (46) was the victim of Esquilín’s (38) road rage, after a near miss on E. 162nd St. near Melrose Av, a few blocks from Yankee Stadium, around 5:40 am on December 22.

Pellot received a shot in the neck. Esquilin, a resident of the Morrisania neighborhood, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and weapons possession and was ordered released. detention without bail during a brief arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court on Wednesday, reported DailyNews.

Esquilin, who police said was in a white pickup truck, opened fire in the back of the black Nissan Murano where Pellot was riding as a passenger on his way to work, blowing out the rear window. Moments earlier the two cars had nearly collided, causing a heated discussion as they continued to drive down the street, police said.

Pellot was traveling with his brother and his boss on an apartment cleaning job. Only he was hit by the gunman and he died almost immediately. He was a young grandfather with two grandchildren aged 11 years and 3 months.

Once Pellot was shot, the terrified driver of the Nissan sped off before flagging down cops on the nearby Melrose Ave. bridge near E. 165th St. Upon stopping, Pellot was already dead in the back seat, the NYPD said. .

In a similar case, this week A 25-year-old man was found shot to death inside his crashed car. in the Bronx. Police presume he was the victim of a traffic dispute.