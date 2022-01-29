Lolita Cortés declares herself bisexual | News from Mexico

MEXICO.- Lolita Cortés is one of the most controversial figures in Mexican entertainment due to her strong personality and her harsh criticism on reality shows in which she has participated as a judge on numerous occasions. This time, Cortés was invited to a program broadcast on YouTube, in which stated that he is bisexual.

The singer is part of the jury of Iconic Drag Fashion Week, a Drag fashion reality show in which different Mexican designers compete, making unique garments modeled by some of the most famous Mexican Drag Queens. It was in a recent broadcast of the show that the host was also criticizing a non-binary gender person, who she said was queer, to which Lolita replied that she is too.

As severe as it is, Cortés was criticizing Enchanteé Irazú’s attire and this was the main reason why ended up revealing his sexual orientation, something I had never talked about before. “Precisely when you address this that I can be a beautiful woman, because neither inside nor outside of Drag I identify myself as a woman. I am not trying to be a woman, I want to be a Draga and it is not going to be beautiful because I am not looking for femininity, I seek to get as far away as possible so that I can be associated with a woman without ceasing to be a Draga”, mentioned Enchanteé. Given this, the judge interrupted to tell him that he could be queer, to which she added that she herself is:

“I am a queer person. Of course I am queer, I go completely out of what the social canons are asking for. I am a person who is fully tattooed, who loves piercings, who is bisexual, I am queer,” she expressed.

Given Lolita’s comment, her name quickly became a trend on social networks, as many were surprised to hear the judge’s sexual orientation. However, she also received criticism because many netizens felt that she is not using the term “queer” as it is generally defined. The word “queer” refers to a gender identity and sexual orientation ofdifferent from heterosexual and cisgender.

On more than one occasion, Lolita Cortés has shown her support for the LGBT+ community and has declared herself in favor of same-sex marriage. The way she ends reveal your orientation and gender identity sparked a discussion, as many thought that perhaps Lolita is encompassing some stereotypes about queer people.

“It is not that I doubt that he is queer, it is reducing it to such specific physical details, which did not add up to me”, “When Lolita says that she is a queer person because he likes tattoos and piercings he really doesn’t understand anything of what it means to be like that”, “Pigeonholing a gender into stereotypes is the worst thing that a member or non-member of the LGBT+ community can be and even more so if he is famous”, “Being queer is not being from a only way, Mrs. Cortés ”are some of the comments on social networks.