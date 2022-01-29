Long Island Nurses Earned $1.5 Million From Selling Fake Vaccination Cards – NBC New York

Two nurses working on Long Island are accused of forging official COVID-19 vaccination cards and entering the information into the New York state database, a scheme that allegedly generated more than $1.5 million.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday the arrests of Julie DeVuono, 49, and Marissa Urrao, 44, both nurses at Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville. DeVuono owns and manages the place, the prosecutor said.

Between November 2021 and January 2022, the couple allegedly forged immunization cards, charging $220 for adults and $85 for children. At their arraignment, prosecutors also accused the duo of writing fake cards for undercover detectives who did not receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“As nurses, these two people need to understand the importance of legitimate immunization cards as we all work together to protect public health,” said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

An ledger found at DeVuono’s home allegedly documented profits from the scheme totaling more than $1.5 million, prosecutors said. Investigators also found $900,000 in US currency at the residence.

DeVuono, a nurse practitioner, and Urraro, a licensed nurse practitioner, have each been charged with one count of forgery. DeVuono was also accused of offering a false instrument for her introduction.

Contact information for his legal defense was not immediately known.