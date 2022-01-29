loses more than 100 billion dollars of market value in one day – El Financiero

The tesla stock erased around $109 billion of its valuation in the course of a single day, after the earnings and prospects The electric vehicle maker’s fourth quarter report failed to impress investors.

The actions of electric vehicle manufacturer based in Austin, Texas, fell about 12 percent on Thursday, after an investor call the day before that featured a lot about a humanoid robot called Optimus and little about new vehicles.

The stock closed at $829 in New York, the lowest level since October 14. The drop was the second largest in the S&P 500 Index on Thursday. The last time Tesla shed more than $100 billion of its market value in a single day was on November 9.

During Wednesday’s call, the executive director, Elon Musk, announced that the company would not launch any new vehicles on the market this year. That was a disappointment to many who assumed Musk’s promise of an “updated product roadmap” would include optimistic news about the Cybertruck, semi truck and plans for cheaper future models.

“Tesla clearly running out of momentum, and the lack of a budget car launch in the $20k mid-range really dampens the growth outlook as the competition tries to catch up,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst market in Oanda.

During the call, a more affordable $25,000 mass-market version of the Model 3 was ruled out. Tesla, and a greater emphasis was placed on the company’s work around artificial intelligence and autonomy.

Additionally, Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn warned that higher short-term input costs could hit the company’s market-leading margins.

“We are also seeing inflation and price increases in raw materials, so we expect these to continue to put pressure on our costs. It’s unclear how this specifically affects gross margins,” Kirkhorn said.

The shadow of Tesla’s results spread to other electric vehicle startups as well, with shares including Rivian Automotive, Lucid Group and Fisker falling 10 percent or more.