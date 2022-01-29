Luis Díaz to Liverpool: figures of his new salary and contracting operation and bonuses | premier league

the port From Portugal is close to closing one of the most important sales in its history, because he will transfer the Colombian Luis Diaz to Liverpool, for a millionaire figure, that meets the expectations of the dragons, and that will give a leap in quality to the career of Díaz, current top scorer for his team in the Primeira Liga de Portugal.

The operation will be closed at any time, since the winter transfer market in the main European leagues closes on January 31.

Although for Luis Díaz there is a termination clause close to 80 million euros, the leadership decided to adjust figures and accept an offer from Liverpool of 45 million euros, in addition to variables that would reach up to 65 million euros if fulfilled.

Luis Díaz’s living conditions will drastically change. In Porto, according to the portal fichajes.com, the Colombian earns about 750 thousand euros per year (about 3,000 million Colombian pesos). Now, according to information in Europe, Díaz would win four times and even more.

According to the journalist Pedro Almeida, who has been very close to the talks between Porto and Liverpool, Luis Díaz would earn a salary of 4 million euros per year (17,000 billion Colombian pesos), in addition to 1.5 million euros in bonuses. .

“Close time with player, 4 million euros in salary and 1.5 million euros in bonuses, deal closed with Porto, €45M + €20M in goals”, reported Almeida.