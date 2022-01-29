Machines that absorb CO2, a solution to the climate crisis?

Some technological proposals seem, due to their simplicity, the solution that a child would give to the problem of climate change. But the reality exceeds the child’s imagination. Could we capture CO2 emissions in the air, which have aggravated warming? Can large fans be created to suck up these gases that heat the atmosphere? Thinking about it is playing Jules Verne or is it just another optimistic demonstration of the technolatry of the human being?

The reality is that machines that suck carbon dioxide (CO2) directly from the air are already working as a formula to mitigate the climate crisis. An increasing number of companies are launching these first devices.





read also

A. Cerrillo

Until now, some industrial plants had developed prototypes to capture the CO2 generated in thermal plants (so as not to release it into the atmosphere) and bury it underground in the same location. But now a step forward has been taken with equipment designed to directly capture CO2 from the air in the chosen place.

The options and modalities are very diverse. There are from machines that capture CO2 directly and bury it underground, to equipment prepared by the oil industry to return CO2 to old abandoned deposits. Some of the entrepreneurs have already sold their CO2 removal services to buyers like Bill Gates, Swiss Re, Shopify and Audi.

Climeworks installs a direct CO2 capture plant in Iceland that is then buried underground

One of the leading companies in the sector is the Swiss company Climewoks, which has installed the largest commercial CO2 capture and storage plant in Iceland (Orca).

Equipped with eight collectors with filters, it is capable of treating 4,000 tons of CO2 per year. In the project, a partner company, Carbfix, collects the CO2 and injects it underground with water, where it mineralizes after two years.

lv

“Climeworks offers a technology that can help stop climate change. We capture carbon dioxide directly from the air. Our machines consist of modular CO₂ collectors that can be stacked to build machines of any size,” the company spokesperson tells us, emphasizing: “It is no longer an experimental project.”

Climeworks chose Iceland for two reasons. The place guarantees renewable energy (at the nearby Hellisheidi geothermal power plant).

And, in addition, “the ideal geological conditions make Iceland the perfect place to combine direct capture of the air with the mineralization of CO2” under the ground.

The initiative has as clients companies that want to offset emissions and individuals

Climeworks clients are “companies that use these services in order to address their unavoidable emissions and to meet their business sustainability goals, which include carbon footprint reduction,” the spokeswoman tells us.

For their part, individuals “usually act motivated by a matter of conscience, because they would like to contribute to reversing climate change,” he adds.

An informative example of its website: with fixed monthly contributions of 50 euros, it is possible to eliminate 600 kilos of CO2 per year, the emissions of consumption of one in 2,350 kilometers.

Do these projects respond to a realistic approach? Its promoters admit that the central task to face the climatic emergency is to reduce the burning of fossil fuels and reduce emissions in various areas (energy or transport…).

Sectors in need, very energy intensive

But they claim the role that this shortcut in the face of the climate crisis. Reports from the UN Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) show that current technologies will not be able to reduce emissions to a level that will stop warming below 1.5°C. For this reason, they believe that the doors are open for these forms of geoengineering.

The direct capture of CO2 would appear as a future window to offset emissions in sectors that find it very difficult to reduce CO2, such as agriculture or aviation, or very energy-intensive industries (cement or steel), which will continue to depend on fuels fossils for decades to come.

boiling

The sector is experiencing some boiling. Canada’s Carbon Engineering takes a similar approach to CO2 capture, but seeks to bury the CO2 in depleted oil and gas reservoirs in the US and in the North Sea off Scotland.

And it has announced that it intends to bury one million tons of CO2 per year off the coast of Scotland (an amount equivalent to the capacity to fix CO2 of 40 million carbons).

This company has a pilot plant in Squamish, British Columbia, where it has been removing around a ton of CO2 per day from the atmosphere since 2015. If all goes well, the facility would be operational in 2026.

US-based CarbonCapture Inc has gone a step further and is using a mineral called zeolites in its designs to capture CO2, which could make filtering processes cheaper. And in the Netherlands, Carbyon – founded in 2019 – also aims to make the direct capture of CO2 from the air an affordable and scalable technology.

falling prices

The high costs of direct CO2 capture are now a burden, but its promoters hope that a time will come when they will be fully competitive. Large energy-intensive companies, subject to the emission rights market, are already paying 88.29 euros per ton of CO2 not emitted in the European market for the purchase and sale of these quotas.

“We are convinced that the price of carbon will be in the range of between 100 and 200 dollars per ton of CO2 when the urgency and necessity of carbon removal is fully understood, and the correct policy instruments have been created and implemented. for it”, indicate the spokespersons of Climeworks

Competitive advantages

The promoters of direct capture of CO2 highlight the advantages of this formula compared to other options to “sequester” carbon from the atmosphere. For example, growing crops (to absorb CO2 from the atmosphere) and then burning them to produce energy and later burying the emissions would also eliminate CO2, but scientists point to the impact this has on land mortgage and water consumption .

Planting trees (natural sinks) is also an option to fix CO2 in the atmosphere, but this is not always possible, it takes time for them to grow and then the forests must be protected for decades so that the shot does not backfire, well if are burned, the balance of emissions is negative.

Many companies apply more and more policies to offset their emissions and be carbon neutral by acquiring certificates that certify CO2 reductions in forests or other sectors. These initiatives are sometimes considered as greenwashing (image washing) for the doubts generated by the supposed achievements. On the other hand, the promoters of direct capture point out that burying the CO2 in the subsoil offers immediate, permanent and measurable guarantees. Underground does not escape.