Man drowns in pool while shoveling snow on Long Island | Univision 41 New York WXTV

An elderly man drowned after falling into a swimming pool while shoveling snow caused by the winter storm that has hit the northeastern United States since Friday.
The fatal accident occurred in Cutchogue, about two hours from New York City on Saturday.
Police in Southold Town, one of 10 cities in Suffolk County, on the northeastern edge of Long Island County, say the incident in which the old man lost his life it happened around 8:30 am
The officers who responded to the scene and tried to save him: They pulled him out of the pool, but he was unconscious. They immediately began CPR with the help of the Cutchogue Fire Department.
The man was taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.
Another storm-related death
This is, so far, the second death reportedly related to the winter storm that hit the tri-state area this weekend. Early Saturday morning, a woman was found dead in a car on Long Island.
Nassau authorities reported that a snowplow operator found the woman dead in his car with the windows down in Uniondale.
The cause of death has not been released, but there is a theory that he may have suffered a heart attack and was unable to get out of his car to seek help due to the weather.
Authorities have not released the woman’s name or age, but have said an investigation into her death is still ongoing.
You may also like…