Marc Anthony: So inside the Miami mansion where he lived with Shannon de Lima

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old is one of the Latin artists with the greatest international projection and although he has a consolidated career of more than three decades, he does not stop going on stage, because in each presentation, in addition to meeting again with his fans, he earns a significant sum of money.

Mark Anthony. Source: Terra archive

Throughout his career, Mark Anthony He has managed to save enough to support his 5 children and also invest in luxurious properties. A short time ago he got rid of one of the most luxurious mansions he knew how to have in the Islands of Cocoplum area in the city of Miami.

This huge mansion was sold for 18.3 million euros and is known as Villa Costanera. This Mediterranean and tropical style estate is located in a private community on an islet off Key Biscayne. It has 4 hectares with access to the beach and an impressive view.

The mansion outside. Source: instagram @fansdelshow

It has 12 rooms and Mark Anthony He bought it from the great-granddaughter of Facundo Bacardí Massó, founder of the renowned rum brand. The singer acquired it in 2014 when the property was not yet fully remodeled, but later, over the years and all the luxuries inside, its market value increased.

There are 1,600 square meters distributed over three floors and in addition to 12 rooms, it has 13 bathrooms, a living room, a dining room, a laundry-style room, a family room and a kitchen-dining room. Among the amenities it has a wine cellar, elevator, gym, open kitchen for the summer, heated pool, spa and staff quarters.

When Mark Anthony he married the Venezuelan model Shannon from Lima In 2014, he first lived with her in the Dominican Republic and then they moved here to be surrounded by vegetation, artificial lakes and gardens with fruit trees, orchards and trees of different types.