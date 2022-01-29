Marc Anthony: So inside the Miami mansion where he lived with Shannon de Lima

Admin 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 24 Views

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old is one of the Latin artists with the greatest international projection and although he has a consolidated career of more than three decades, he does not stop going on stage, because in each presentation, in addition to meeting again with his fans, he earns a significant sum of money.

Mark Anthony. Source: Terra archive

Throughout his career, Mark Anthony He has managed to save enough to support his 5 children and also invest in luxurious properties. A short time ago he got rid of one of the most luxurious mansions he knew how to have in the Islands of Cocoplum area in the city of Miami.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

It’s bisexual! After washing bathrooms and asking for alms, TV Azteca actress leaves ‘Hoy’ and comes out of the closet

Written in SHOWS the 1/29/2022 1:26 p.m. Mexico City.- A famous actress from Televisawho rose …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved