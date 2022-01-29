Marchello the jeweler, from Tajikistan to success in New York

Marchello’s success in the jewelry industry not only makes it the most popular product in Queens, New York, but almost all over the world. Extremely rare and limited Marchello pieces are recognized by the industry’s A-list celebrities including Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, DJ Khaled, 50 Cent, Trey Songz, Chris Brown, Fabolous, LL Cool J, Ja Rule, Lil Kim, Beenie Man, Elephant Man and Movado.

It’s so sought after to the point that Mr. Vegas, one of reggae’s greatest musicians, only gets his jewelry from Marchello whenever he’s in New York. He has even tapped into the sports market with many athletes from the NBA, NFL, professional football leagues, and the NHL.

“Basketball has Michael Jordan, football has Tom Brady, music has Michael Jackson, and the jewelry industry has Marchello,” reads a press release. This goldsmith managed to attract attention by informing consumers about the importance of diamonds. In fact, many industry insiders praise Marchello for his expertise in embellishing premium luxury adornments, reaffirming him as one of the most sought after jewelers.

In addition, Marcello has a personality that shines more than the pieces he creates. As he stated, “Staying so long in an industry that requires great care of the trimmings that are used to select pieces that make my customers happy is a blessing from God.”