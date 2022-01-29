Maribel Guardia, Victoria Ruffo and Africa Zavala break TikTok with fun dance: VIDEO

Maribel Guardia, Africa Zavala and Victoria Ruffo caused a sensation on social networks with a sexy TikTok dance, like this during the recordings of the sequel to the popular soap opera ‘Crown of tears’the actresses had fun recreating a dance from the 70s.

In the clip that was also shared on the Instagram account of Joan Sebastian’s ex, the three beautiful actresses are seen dancing to the rhythm of the song ‘Da ya think I’m sexy?’ by British singer Rod Steward.

The actress originally from Costa Rica stood in the middle of her companions so that they could imitate her and without a doubt they did their best to present a good choreography, however, they were not fully coordinated.

“After some trials this is what we achieved,” was the message with which Maribel Guardia accompanied the clip that already has more than 1 million views.

Such a situation did not go unnoticed by users, who could not help but express their laughter, although they also admired the spectacular figure of Maribel at 62 years old.

“What a great body, my God”, “In life I am Victoria Rufo HAHA”, “I am Victoria”, “We are all Vicky Rufoo”, “MORE TIKTOK OF THE QUEEN”, “I would be Victoria Rufo hahaha”, “My life Vicky hahahaha”, “Victoria was the one I enjoyed the most of the three”, some of the followers wrote.

Without a doubt, this funny video revealed the excellent friendship that exists between the three beautiful actresses.

It should be noted that this would be the second time that Victoria Ruffo ventures into the world of TikTok, because a few days ago he recorded another video with Africa Zavala where they pretended to sing I don’t know how to live if it’s not with you, one of the songs that also came to the platform to stay.

