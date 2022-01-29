Maribel Guardia, Victoria Ruffo and Africa Zavala break TikTok with fun dance: VIDEO

Admin 59 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 19 Views

Maribel Guardia, Africa Zavala and Victoria Ruffo caused a sensation on social networks with a sexy TikTok dance, like this during the recordings of the sequel to the popular soap opera ‘Crown of tears’the actresses had fun recreating a dance from the 70s.

In the clip that was also shared on the Instagram account of Joan Sebastian’s ex, the three beautiful actresses are seen dancing to the rhythm of the song ‘Da ya think I’m sexy?’ by British singer Rod Steward.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

It’s bisexual! After washing bathrooms and asking for alms, TV Azteca actress leaves ‘Hoy’ and comes out of the closet

Written in SHOWS the 1/29/2022 1:26 p.m. Mexico City.- A famous actress from Televisawho rose …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved