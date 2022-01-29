Marjorie de Sousa openly shows her son’s face and the nets burn

January 27 is an unforgettable day in the life of Marjorie deSousa. Such a date 5 years ago the true and great love of his life was born: his son Matthias.

the actress of the heartless He shared with his followers the spectacular birthday party he organized for his little boy, who thoroughly enjoyed every detail, gift and game. All for the happiness of this little man.

The Venezuelan made an exception and because it was a day so full of light, she decided to share some images of her son like few times before. In them, Marjorie proudly boasts the beauty of Matías’ soul and face.

Some photographs that flooded with love the networks melted before so much sweetness. But, as expected, they generated messages of amazement at the great resemblance of this prince to his father, Julian Gilwho also congratulated his son.

In addition to receiving endless compliments and compliments, the actress’s followers also commented on the similarities shared by father and son.

“What a beautiful baby, he’s just like his dad”, “He’s just like Julián”, “How he looks like his dad”, “It’s Julián Gil”. Of course, there were also opinions that stated the opposite and highlighted that Matías is a decal of his mom. “He is pure mommy’s face”, “Just like the mother”, “Mati is just like you”, expressed others.

Regardless of the resemblance, Marjorie wanted to celebrate the happiness of her life above any controversy. So much beauty has to be shared and she wanted to do it that way with all her mother’s love.

“Which makes me happy! I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you,” she captioned the photos. Congratulations Matias!

