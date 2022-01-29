mental health | What is it and what is its importance? Main problems and how to solve them

In order to enjoy a stable life full of well-being, it is important that, in addition to taking care of our physical and bodily health, we also pay attention to mental health. Betting on healthy lifestyle habits will help us to be able to keep our brain in optimal conditions and reduce the risk of suffering from mental illnesses or disorders.

In this article we are going to tell you what the mental health and what is its importance so that you understand why taking care of your body and mind is essential to live better.

Mental disorders that can affect our lives



When we feel pain in any part of the body we are very clear about what to do: go to the doctor. But when we feel emotional or mental instability, the situation becomes more taboo. However, it is essential that we act as soon as possible and that, if we do not feel quite well, we go to a specialist.

There are many mental disorders that can greatly affect our quality of life. Some of them may be punctual, due to a specific situation in our lives; others, however, may have a longer duration. There are conditions that affect perception of reality and that can become dangerous for people who suffer from them, therefore, it is essential to contact a health professional. mental health to perform a thorough examination and indicate what the diagnosis is.

Between the most common mental disorders In Spain we highlight the following:

Depression

According to the WHO, about 4% of the world’s population has ever suffered from a depression. And, in addition, in recent years this condition has increased globally, affecting more women under 29 years of age or those over 55 years of age.

Depression is a condition that affects mental health and that alters the perception of reality. It is usually accompanied by other conditions such as anxiety, stress, or insomnia.

Stress

Another of the most common pathologies that are affecting more and more people is stress. The accumulation of responsibilities, the busy life that one has today and the excess of tasks they can be triggers of this condition that can alter our health in a very noticeable way.

The high stress can reach us alter sleep, appetite, mood and cause us to isolate ourselves from our social lives. A condition that must be treated as soon as possible to avoid major consequences.

How to improve our mental health?

A very important aspect is to try to enjoy healthy lifestyle habits. eat healthy, playing sports and sleeping well at night will help us feel better since our brain is healthy and oxygenated for the rest of the day.

But, in addition, here are some tips so you can improve your mental health:

• Stay away from tobacco, alcohol and drugs. They are very toxic and can alter our perception of reality and life.

• sleep 8 hours a day. Resting is essential for us to have a healthier mind.

• Learn to delegate responsibilities. It is important that you know how to say no and that you do not take on responsibilities that other people can do for you.

• take time for yourself. Do not abandon yourself and respect your spaces with yourself to read, walk, watch a good movie, write… whatever you want!

• stay away from toxic people. And finally, it is important that you have positive social relationships and that they do not destabilize you.

