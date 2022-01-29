Meta arrives in Brazil to register Bitcoin and crypto services

Meta, the world’s largest social media platform, has filed a trademark registration with the Brazilian authorities to design, develop and provide hardware and software for various Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency-related services.

Meta recently rebranded Facebook as a move to better align with developments in the metaverse despite the regulatory hurdles it faced during its numerous previous attempts to enter the crypto space.

To accelerate this effort, Meta filed a trademark registration with the Brazilian National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) for crypto products and services related to trading platforms, wallets, and stock exchanges.

Registration of the Meta brand before the INMI of Brazil. Source: INPI

Further investigation by Cointelegraph reveals a translated version of the specifications on the products and services to be registered for Meta, as shown below:

Translated version of the description of Meta Products and Services.

“Design, development and implementation of software for third-party verification services for digital currency transactions, including (but not limited to) transactions involving Bitcoin currency.”

Meta published the registration request on January 25 and is currently awaiting opposition prior approval from INPI. According to the filing, Meta’s trademark registration order was made on October 5, 2021 from Jamaica.

Registration of the Meta brand before the INMI of Brazil. Source: INPI

During the company’s Q1 2022 earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he sees considerable potential in the Metaverse space, which has resulted in a surge in Apple stock prices.

As Cointelegraph reported, shares of Apple (APPL) were up 8% at $167.23 in after-hours trading. Responding to one of the questions about Apple’s opportunities within the Metaverse, Cook spoke about the “potential in this space and is investing accordingly”, and I add: