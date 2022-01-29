Mexico vs Costa Rica: TV channel and possible alignment | Concacaf 2022

Miguel Jimenez Alvarez

Mexico City / 29.01.2022





This Sunday, January 30, the Mexican selection will seek to take another step towards the World Cup, when he faces the Costa Rican team. We explain how the Concacaf Qualifiers are going, what would be the possible alignment of Mexicoand what you need to go to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Mexico’s last match

What does Mexico need to qualify for Qatar 2022?

Mexico shall seek victoryas they remain in third place despite beating Jamaica last Thursday.

How many tickets does Concacaf have for the 2022 World Cup?

In this confederation, FIFA grants three and a half ticketssince the fourth classified can look for his pass from the Repechage.

How many matches does Mexico have left?

Now Mexico would have one of the three tickets and he has five games left. But the classification is so close that it needs win yes or yes the next two games, with which mathematically it would seal his pass to Qatar 2022.

If this scenario is not achieved, in the same way would be complicated your rating.

Table of positions and results Concacaf Qualifying

Canada: 19 points (9 PJ) United States: 18 points (9 PJ) Mexico: 17 points (9 PJ) Panama: 14 points (9 PJ) Costa Rica: 12 points (9 PJ) Jamaica: 7 points (9 PJ) El Salvador: 6 points (9 PJ) Honduras: 3 points (9 PJ)

To finish the table of positions like this, Canada, United States and Mexico they would arrive directly at Qatar 2022, while Panama could do so from reclassification.

Summary of the games of Date 9

This is how the Selections go in the Octagonal

Canada currently leads with 16 points, with four wins and as many draws. they are undefeated and practically with a guaranteed place in the World Cup.

and practically with a guaranteed place in the World Cup. The United States has 15 points, with four wins, three draws and a defeat.

For its part, Mexico has 14 units, after four wins, two draws and two losses, which have questioned the process of Gerardo “Tata Martino” at the head of the selection.

at the head of the selection. Also with 14 points and below Mexico, is Panama, team that would practically go to the Repechage.

team that would practically go to the Repechage. However, this could be reversed with a combination of results, which would even lead El Tri to not qualify directly.

So these duels will be crucial for the aspirations of the Aztec team in the World Cup.

Where to watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Day: Sunday, January 30, 2022:

Hours: 5:00 p.m. (CDMX time)

Transmission: Azteca 7, TUDN

What stadium does Mexico play in?

The game will be played at the Azteca Stadium.

Tickets for Mexico vs. Costa Rica

It will not be possible to attend, since due to the covid-19 pandemic it will be behind closed doors.

Possible lineup of Mexico

Martino will recover men like Lozano and Jimenezand will have new casualties like that of defender Jorge Sánchez.

Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa;

Defenses: Luis Rodríguez, Johan Vásquez, César Montes, Gerardo Arteaga;

Midfielders: Edson Álvarez, Carlos Rodríguez, Erick Gutiérrez;

Forwards: Alexis Vega, Chucky Lozano and Raúl Jiménez.

Probable lineups in Costa Rica

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas,

Defenses: Keysher Fuller, Kendall Waston, Francisco Calvo, Ronald Matarrita;

Midfielders: Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Bryan Ruiz;

Forwards: Joel Campbell, Alonso Martinez, Jose Ortiz.

