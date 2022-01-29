Microsoft has blocked the biggest DDoS attack ever recorded

Microsoft has shared a report on a set of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks that took place during the second half of 2021.

A DDoS attack aims to disrupt the regular traffic and speed of a service, network, or server. It is carried out by hundreds or thousands of machines, often infected with malware and remotely controlled by attackers.

The machines continuously send requests to the target, overwhelming it with unexpected traffic. This often causes the server to crash or slow down considerably.

The blog article shared by Microsoft talks about the latest trends in DDoS attacks. ANDhe year 2021 was especially tough in terms of cybersecurity, and the last two quarters were especially bad. The attacks were much more frequent and increased in volume and complexity.

One of the largest DDoS attacks ever mitigated took place in November 2021 and targeted an Azure customer located in Asia. It lasted fifteen minutes, and during that time, a huge number of machines simultaneously sent packets to the Azure target.

This attack had a throughput of 3.47 Tbps with a packet rate of 340 million packets per second. It involved more than 10,000 sources, with packages shipped from all over the world, including China, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Russia, Iran, South Korea, and Taiwan. Microsoft believes this is the biggest attack ever recorded.

In December, Microsoft also mitigated two other attacks targeting Asian customers. One of the attacks had a throughput of 3.25Tbps and lasted more than 15 minutes, while the other one was capped at 2.55Tbps and lasted just over five minutes.

Microsoft notes that in 2021, the gaming sector suffered the worst of the DDoS attacks intercepted by Azure. Even with protective measures, many gamers experienced DoS in games like Titanfall, Dead by Daylight, and a variety of other Blizzard games.

Microsoft saw an increase of up to 43% compared to the first two quarters of the year. Combined, the company mitigated 359,713 attacks during the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

Microsoft reports that the majority of attacks targeted the United States (54%). India was also hit hard and saw a massive increase from just 2% in the first half of 2021 to 23% in the second. The other destinations include East Asia, Europe, Southeast Asia and other parts of the world.