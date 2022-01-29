MLB-Carlos Beltran signs with the famous chain Yes Network

The former player of the MLB, Carlos Beltran, reaches the sports media with the famous Yes Network entertainment network.

Beltrán has been retired from the MLB since 2017 and although he tried to return as manager of the New York Mets and could not after an issue with the stealing of signs where he had a leading role with the Houston Astros, now he is in the sports media with one of the most famous chains in the world.

Carlos Beltrán played for the Yankees from 2014 to 2016. Now the nine-time All-Star returns to the Bronx, bringing his talents to the broadcast booth.

YES Network has hired Beltran as a game analyst for the 2022 season.

Rumors have long been growing that there was a possibility of Carlos Beltran joining Jack Curry and Andrew Marchand.

Hall of Fame candidate Carlos Beltran, who was fired by the #mets two years ago before managing a game in wake of the #Astros scandal, is back in baseball. He’s joining the YES Network, per @JackCurryYES and @AndrewMarchand where he will be a part-time color commentator. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 28, 2022

Throughout his 20-year MLB career, the Puerto Rican played for the Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants.

Beltrán may come from a Latin country, but there people usually study in English and as if that were not enough, Beltrán has spent his entire life surrounded by people who may not speak any Spanish.