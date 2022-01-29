MLB-Four Latino pitchers suspended for steroids

The MILB suspended about four latino pitchers For use forbidden substances in the Minor Leagues, these being the first punished in 2022.

Just because there’s a work stoppage doesn’t stop minor leaguers from being tested to confirm they weren’t doing anything wrong during the offseason.

They are Dominicans Brayan Díaz (Seattle Mariners), Jorge Geraldo (Houston Astros), Cuban Carlos García (Chicago Cubs) and Venezuelan Aron Vargas of the Texas Rangers.

All of the aforementioned received a 60-game suspension for the 2021 season, without a doubt it is a serious blow for them since they are heading for an incomplete season due to their due errors.

It should be noted that it is not convenient at all for a prospect who starts to cause problems without even being in the Major Leagues or at least the 40-man roster.

It should be noted that Carlos García and Jorge Geraldo have just had great seasons in the Minor Leagues in 2021, however, that route loses its value now that they have been suspended.

One of the MLB players who was suspended for steroids or banned substances in the Minors and managed to return to the Majors is Alex Reyes of the St. Louis Cardinals.