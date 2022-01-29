New Mannahatta: how is the pharaonic work to expand New York

The island of Manhattan needs room to grow. The last proposal presented to do so consists of creating a new neighborhood reclaiming 700 hectares from the sea. Name: New Mannahatta .

According to an article published in the Spanish newspaper Expansión, if Venice has taught us anything, it is that prevent a city from sinking into the sea not only is it very expensive, but it is also a very slow process. Pharaonic projects require decades.

Now the plan is expand New York’s most populous district by adding 712 acresthat is, a surface equivalent to twice what it occupies Central Park.

The project, conceived by Jason M. Barr -Rutgers University professor and urban planning expert-would solve another problem in New York that has nothing to do with climate change: the population is growing faster than the number of houses built.

In the case of Manhattanadmits the Expansion note, since it is an island, its only possibility is to grow vertically, that is, build taller skyscrapers .

New York has a housing shortage

For politicians, it has become a serious problem, because while they promise homes at an affordable price, prices skyrocket due to the lack of supply, especially in Manhattan, where rents are already back at pre-pandemic levels .

If the distortion generated by the health crisis is removed from the statistics, in Last decade, some 171,000 homes have been built in New York with a capacity for some 417,000 people, insufficient to cover the population increase of nearly half a million inhabitants.

As Barr himself explains in The New York Times, The initiative contemplates the creation of a new neighborhood with a capacity for some 250,000 inhabitants.through the construction of some 178,000 homes, with a population density similar to that of other Manhattan neighborhoods. Includes 98 hectares of green areas.

Its creator, who has not revealed the cost of carrying out his idea, even proposes a name for the new neighborhood: New Mannahattaname of the island used by the Lenapethe tribe that originally lived in this area centuries ago.

Being an artificial extension, it would be easy to extend the current transport systems, such as the subway lines that reach the south of Manhattan or from brooklyn.

Reclaim land from the sea

In addition to ensuring space for New York’s population to continue to grow, more space near the financial district and the heart of the city would also solve the problem of flooding and rising sea levels.

The expansion would redefine the boundaries and coastline of southern Manhattannot only adding more terrain, but also raising it where necessary.

The new neighborhood will be flanked by a kind of dike that would protect the island from the sea, while allowing the extension of the network of docks for the boats that operate in the bay and even projecting a green lane for pedestrians and cyclists that borders New Mannahatta.

