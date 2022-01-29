NFL Playoffs 2022: The fact that Patrick Mahomes is already the best QB in history

Admin 7 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 8 Views

NFL Playoffs 2022 He has never been left out of the conference finals as the starting quarterback

No QB has appeared in four conference finals in his first five NFL seasons.
Denny MedleyUSA TODAY Sports

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Carlos Antonio Vélez spoke of Colombia’s defeat with Peru: he asked for an exorcist | Colombia selection

Not even Luis Díaz, one of the men from Colombia selection who usually receives praise, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved