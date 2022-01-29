NFL Playoffs 2022: The fact that Patrick Mahomes is already the best QB in history

Tom Brady is the GOAT, but not even he has achieved what Patrick Mahomes has in his short NFL career. A player who only received scholarship offers from three colleges coming out of high school, who reckoned there were 22 best quarterbacks in his generation, and now he’s done something never seen before.

No, we are not talking about scoring a field goal with 13 seconds left to save the season, but for the fourth time he is in the conference final. It has never fallen before. Four seasons as a starter, four times between the Final Four of the NFL, something never seen. He hadn’t even seen four in five; at most it was three in five.

Quarterbacks who reached three conference finals in their first five years in the NFL Roger Staubach (Cowboys, 1-2), Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers, 2-1), Donovan McNabb (Eagles, 0-3), Bernie Kosar (Browns, 0-3), Joe Flacco (Ravens, 1-2), Tom Brady (Patriots, 3-0)

Brady is the only quarterback to make three trips to the Super Bowl in his first five years, something Mahomes has within reach.

Mahomes did not start his first year in the NFL. Alex Smith retained the job, but what was shown in training and in week 17 of 2017 gave them the confidence to do without the veteran, who had led them to win the division, but lost in the wild card round. From there began the reign of Mahomes.

In 2018, 12-4, #1 in the American League and conference final, in which he was on the other side of the coin in a flip in overtime and Brady did not lend him the ball before eliminating him. The following year, another 12-4 and comeback to win Super Bowl LIV. In 2020, 14-2 and loss in the Super Bowl, again against Brady.