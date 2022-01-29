Ninel Conde in fluorescent beach dress celebrates 5 million | INSTAGRAM

Impressive would be a word that would fall short when wanting to describe the photograph with which Ninel Conde celebrated her 5 million of followers in Instagram.

A photoshoot very special in which he decided to buy a gold balloon that says 5M and combine it perfectly with his fluorescent yellow beach suita garment that has a highly flirty cut that could not be ignored by Internet users

Quickly, more than 100,000 people gave away they like me, showing once again the great support she has and of course also the great happiness that it gives her fans to see her grow so much and so fast.

In the entertainment piece we can see how the hottie put on her sunglasses in profile, she dedicated herself to modeling, thus hypnotizing those people who enjoy her presence so much on their screens, a real enjoyment of celebration.

There is no doubt that the famous singer is at her best physically, she has been well focused on work out and obtain the best possible results, also taking care of your diet, two very important aspects in your life that you do not neglect at any time.

Ninel Conde shares her joy with her fans, achievements have to be conquered as she does.



After a year 2021 so complicated and so full of controversy, Ninel is now looking for a little peace, being grateful for what he has and for what he has had to live, considering it experiences that make him stronger.

Although this new cover is being taken with the necessary maturity, focused on fulfilling in the best way things, shows, obligations and responsibilities within the world of entertainment, showing how much she loves being on stage.

To finish, we recommend that you stick with Ninel Conde, the beautiful Mexican model who has not stopped surprising and will continue to do so, we will be sharing every detail and of course also more news from the world of entertainment.