NYC Winter Outing is now available with offers throughout the city

The annual program, organized by NYC&Company and the New York City Convention and Visitors Bureau, combines the exclusive programs of NYC&Company from January 18 to February 13, which include. NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week, NYC Must-See Week and, for the first time, NYC Hotel Week.
The program offers New Yorkers and visitors prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at more than 500 restaurants, 2-for-1 tickets to 17 Broadway shows and more than 45 museums, attractions, performing arts and tours, and 22% off discounted accommodations at nearly 130 hotels in all five boroughs.
NYC Winter Outing is commemorated at a lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building Observatory featuring Mayor Eric Adams, Broadway talent, NYC & Company Chairman & CEO Fred Dixon, NYC & Company Chairman Charles Flateman , and representatives from the dining, Broadway, attractions, arts and culture, and hospitality industries.
NYC Winter Outing details, including more than 500 restaurants participating in NYC Restaurant Week; 17 shows participating in NYC Broadway Week; more than 45 locations participating in NYC Must-See Week; and nearly 130 hotels participating in NYC Hotel Week, can be found at nycgo.com/winterouting.
Visitors and residents should adhere to City’s Key to NYC guidelines and check participating business websites for individual requirements, protocols, timed ticketing and more.
►NYC Restaurant Week
Prix fixe deals are now available at more than 500 exceptional restaurants and neighborhood favorites in all five boroughs. Diners can enjoy two-course lunches or three-course dinners for low prices depending on the restaurant.
Visitors and locals can explore hundreds of restaurants in nycgo.com/restaurantweek by categories, including Dinner, Lunch, Lunch/Sunday Lunch, and Sunday Dinner, with additional filters including Location, Has Menu, $10 Rebate, Cuisine Type, Amenities, and Weekly Availability.
►NYC Broadway Week
Enjoy 2-for-1 tickets to 17 participating shows, available at nycgo.com/broadwayweek. Broadway remains open and theaters have implemented security protocols with the highest standards.
Participating shows include:
Aladdin, The Book of Mormon, Chicago The Musical, Come From Away,
Company, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Dear Evan Hansen, Girl From the
North Country (until January 23), Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, MJ The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Phantom of the Opera, Skeleton Crew, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Wicked.
►NYC Must-See Week
Reserve 2-for-1 tickets to more than 45 museums, attractions, performing arts and tours at nycgo.com/mustseeweek.
NYC Must-See Week participants include:
9/11 Memorial & Museum; Arcadia Earth Museum; Artechhouse; Asian Society and Museum; Bateaux by City Cruises; Beat the Bomb; Bike Rent NYC – Central Park Bike Tours; BKLYN Comedy Club; Carolines on Broadway; Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises; City Cruises by Hornblower; Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum; Empire State Building Observatory; The Escape Game New York City; Flushing Town Hall; Food On Foot Tours; Fotografiska; Gray Line CitySightseeing New York Bus Tours; Historic Richmond Town; Inside Out Tours; Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum; Jazz at Lincoln Center; Liberty Cruise; Like a Local Tours; The Metropolitan Opera; Museum at Eldridge Street Synagogue; Museum of the City of New York; Museum of Modern Art (MoMA); National Yiddish Theater Folkswell; New York Botanical Garden; New York City Ballet; New York City Photo Safari; New York Philharmonic; One World Observatory; On Location Tours; Picture The City; PlaceChase; TheRide; RiseNY; Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum; Spirit of New York by City Cruises; Staten Island Museum at Snug Harbor; Summit One Vanderbilt; Top of the Rock Observation Deck; TopView Sightseeing Tours and Untapped New York.
►NYC Hotel Week
Reserve accommodations at 22 percent off standard retail rates, to ring in the year 2022, at nycgo.com/hotelweek. Nearly 130 hotels across the five boroughs are participating, covering a wide range of accommodations for every visitor, from major brands to exclusives. independent hotels and options for all prices, from moderate to luxurious. Some of the participating hotels include Equinox Hotel; The Beekman Hotel; New York Marriott Marquis; Lotte New York Palace; ThePierre New York; The Langham New York, Fifth Avenue; Opera House Hotel; Conrad New YorkDowntown; The Times Square Edition; The Rockaway Hotel; Mr C Seaport; Ace Hotel Brooklyn; The James New York-NoMad; Hilton Garden Inn New York/Staten Island; JW Marriott Essex House New York; The William Vale; and many more.