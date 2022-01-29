NYC Winter Outing is now available with offers throughout the city

USA | Hotels, restaurants, Broadway, museums, attractions, performing arts and tours

The annual program, organized by NYC&Company and the New York City Convention and Visitors Bureau, combines the exclusive programs of NYC&Company from January 18 to February 13, which include. NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week, NYC Must-See Week and, for the first time, NYC Hotel Week.

The program offers New Yorkers and visitors prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at more than 500 restaurants, 2-for-1 tickets to 17 Broadway shows and more than 45 museums, attractions, performing arts and tours, and 22% off discounted accommodations at nearly 130 hotels in all five boroughs.

NYC Winter Outing is commemorated at a lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building Observatory featuring Mayor Eric Adams, Broadway talent, NYC & Company Chairman & CEO Fred Dixon, NYC & Company Chairman Charles Flateman , and representatives from the dining, Broadway, attractions, arts and culture, and hospitality industries.

NYC Winter Outing details, including more than 500 restaurants participating in NYC Restaurant Week; 17 shows participating in NYC Broadway Week; more than 45 locations participating in NYC Must-See Week; and nearly 130 hotels participating in NYC Hotel Week, can be found at nycgo.com/winterouting.

Visitors and residents should adhere to City’s Key to NYC guidelines and check participating business websites for individual requirements, protocols, timed ticketing and more.



►NYC Restaurant Week

Prix ​​fixe deals are now available at more than 500 exceptional restaurants and neighborhood favorites in all five boroughs. Diners can enjoy two-course lunches or three-course dinners for low prices depending on the restaurant.

Visitors and locals can explore hundreds of restaurants in nycgo.com/restaurantweek by categories, including Dinner, Lunch, Lunch/Sunday Lunch, and Sunday Dinner, with additional filters including Location, Has Menu, $10 Rebate, Cuisine Type, Amenities, and Weekly Availability.