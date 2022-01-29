Ocular symptoms in patients with rosacea

Studies suggest that people with rosacea are more likely to experience eye discomfort and complications

The patient may not be aware that his skin and eye problems are related: expert

Rosacea patients are more likely to experience eye symptoms, such as foreign body sensation, itching, dryness, hyperemia, and conjunctival telangiectasia, according to a study recently published in International Ophthalmology.

In the study, researchers compared the right eyes of 76 patients with acne rosacea and 113 patients of the same age and sex without rosacea. The mean age of the patients was 47 to 48 years, and approximately 63% were women. Ophthalmological examinations were performed that included the rupture time of the tear and infrared meibography assisted by optical coherence tomography, and the participants were asked to complete the Index of Ocular Surface Diseases (OSDI), which, according to the authors, is widely used to assess aspects of ocular surface diseases.

Compared with controls, significantly more rosacea patients reported itching (35.5% vs. 17.7%), dryness (46.1% vs. 10.6%), hyperemia (10.5% vs. to 2.7%), conjunctival telangiectasia (26.3% vs. 1.8%), and meibomitis (52.6% vs. 31%) (P = .05 for all), according to the investigators, from the Departments of Ophthalmology and Dermatology of the Faculty of Medicine of the Dokuz Eylul University of Izmir (Turkey). The most common ocular symptom among rosacea patients was foreign body sensation (53.9% vs. 24.8%, P < 0.001).

Ocular surface problems were also more common among those with rosacea, and OSDI scores were significantly higher among those with rosacea compared with controls.

Dr. Estee Williams, a dermatologist in private practice in New York City and an associate clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital, who was not involved in the study, said the results reinforce the need to consider ocular rosacea when examining to a patient.

“The study is a reminder that ocular rosacea is, like its facial counterpart, an inflammatory disease that can manifest itself in many ways, and for this reason it is often misdiagnosed or overlooked,” Williams told Medscape. MedicalNews. “This is unfortunate because it is usually easy to manage.”

He added that more randomized, controlled studies are needed to determine optimal treatments for ocular rosacea, which is underdiagnosed. Part of the reason she believes it’s underdiagnosed is that “ophthalmologists often don’t think about ocular rosacea specifically unless they’re given the information that the patient has rosacea. The patient may not be aware that their skin and eye problems are related.

The take home message from the study, Williams added, is that dermatologists treating rosacea should be prepared to screen their rosacea patients for ocular symptoms, as well as have a basic understanding of ocular rosacea and know when to refer patients to an ophthalmologist.

“Preservative-free eye drops are usually well tolerated and a good starting point for those cases that are limited to symptoms alone,” he said. “However, once a patient shows signs of overt inflammation on exam, such as blood vessel squinting at the eyelid margin or in the white of the eye, medication often needs to be prescribed.”

One limitation of the study is that both eyes of the patients were not included, Williams said, noting that ocular rosacea is often bilateral.

Also asked to comment on the results, Dr. Marc Lupin, a dermatologist from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, and a clinical instructor in the Department of Dermatology and Skin Sciences at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, noted that one of the flaws of the study is that it did not take into account any effects of treatment.

“Were they being treated for their rosacea during or before the study?” Lupin asked. “That would affect the ocular results.” Still, he agreed that the study underscores the need for dermatologists to be aware of the high incidence of ocular rosacea in patients and to appreciate that it can present itself subtly.

