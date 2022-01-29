OFFICIAL! Adama Traoré, new FC Barcelona player

Midtime Editorial

It’s official! After several days of rumours, this Saturday the FC Barcelona announced the signing of TOLady Traorea player who joins the Barcelona squad from the ranks of the wolverhampton of the Mexican Raúl Jiménez.

According to the Spanish press, the 26-year-old striker arrives at the Blaugrana team in the loan quality until the end of the seasonin addition to the fact that it would have a purchase option that is not mandatory.

It should be remembered that this will be the second stage of Adama Traore as a culé player, because he was just formed in the farmhouse and debuted with the Catalans at the age of 17 on November 23, 2013 after taking the place of Neymar.

After leaving Barcelona, ​​the Spanish attacker tried his luck in the Aston-Villa, Middlesbrough and in the wolvesa team that he left after scoring a goal and seeing action in 20 games of the current season of the PremierLeague.

Third reinforcement of Barcelona

Adama Traore became the third reinforcement of the HR Barcelonato for the second part of 2021-22 season. The Blaugrana team first incorporated the Brazilian Daniel Alves and later he joined his ranks to the Spanish Fernando Torres.