Omar Chaparro mourns his friend

“I’m crying and I prefer not to speak this time,” said Omar Chaparro for El Diario, who had a close friendship with Diego Verdaguer.

The friendship between the Argentine and the Chihuahuan grew closer thanks to the fact that they both lived in Los Angeles.

After the news of the singer’s death, Chaparro shared a farewell message on his social networks in which he shows what their coexistence was like, since one of the couples closest to Diego and Amanda was the one made up of Omar and his wife, Lucy.

“Dear friend, we had so much left to laugh, to live together, to have a good wine, to die of laughter at karaoke watching Amanda correct you, we had so much left to enjoy you, to listen to you, but above all to learn from you.

If I had known that this was going to be our last dinner, I would have enjoyed it even more.

It still seems incredible to me that a few months ago we were recording this song and that today it seems you are dedicating it to us by saying goodbye” (sic).

#DeQueMeServeElCielo.

“We will miss you so much Dear Diego!!!!” (sic).

In 2020, Diego and Omar Chaparro recorded the song ‘What is the sky for me?’, of whose collaboration the Argentine commented:

“I have no expectations with this new song, I only recorded it as a duet with Omar Chaparro, because it is a lyric that I liked and because each person has ever lost a loved one, such as a friend, a father, a mother. , a companion, a companion.

In the life of the human being there is always death, that is why the Day of the Dead was launched as a tribute to all those who left and who are now singing to their love who remains here. So I don’t have any expectations with the melody”, explained Verdaguer.

“I’m leaving, love, I thank you because living in your arms is heaven, here on Earth,” says the lyrics of the song.

(Susuky Cortes / The Diary)