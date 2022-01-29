One by one: these are all the surgeries that Ninel Conde would have done

Ninel Count She is one of the artists who has aroused the most controversy in the world of entertainment, however over time, the Mexican to her 45 years He learned not to give weight to bad comments and stay or pay more attention to the many messages he receives of love. She now looks amazing and seems to be at her best.

But ‘killer hottie’ He has been the target of criticism for his physical changes, which have been accompanied on several occasions by cosmetic surgeries. To the point that many point out that she looks unrecognizable after so many ‘fixes’ and has compared her to Ivy Queen Y Lyn May.

A while ago, the singer admitted through her Instagram account with more than 5 million followers that indeed, she has undergone some surgeries to modify some parts of her body, and she mentioned the bust and the face. And although he did not give many more details, some show media brought out more information about his ‘retouches’.

“It has always been the taboo that if surgeries, yes, a lot; Of course I’ve made my little arrangements, but not as many as you think “, mentioned in one of his stories on Instagram at that moment.

What have been Ninel Conde’s surgeries?

The first surgery Ninel It would have been in the year 1997 when he was just over 20 years old. It was a procedure to increase the size of your breaststhat he would not do it just once, and would have repeated it later.

For the year 2001, according to ‘Televicentro’, he continued his time in the operating room, but this time to get buttock implants. And there are those who say that at this moment he took the opportunity to make some tweaks on your abdomento leave it well marked.

Undoubtedly one of the surgeries that the artist supposedly underwent and arouses more curiosity are the calf implants, although it is only a rumor and he has never said anything about it. But of all, without a doubt, the most obvious and that have generated the most controversy have been the treatments of him on his face. Among them would be the botox injections, lips and chin prostheticsand there are still doubts about a possible Rhinoplasty.

But beyond all this, throughout her career as an actress and singer, Ninel Count It has managed to keep its audience captivated with its incredible beauty. The years go by and the Mexican is more radiant than ever. In recent months, she has focused on the world of “fitness” and she constantly boasts with the fans the great body that she has of her.