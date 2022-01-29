Oppenheimer: Bukele’s party with Bitcoin is over

El Salvador made big headlines last year when it became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal currency. But now, after the almost 50% drop in the value of Bitcoin in recent days, the big question is whether El Salvador will be the first country in the world to go bankrupt because of a cryptocurrency.

Many economists say that is already happening.

“El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin has been an absolute disaster!” tweeted Nouriel Roubini, the American economist who became famous for predicting the 2008 crisis. “The country is now effectively bankrupt.”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), to which El Salvador is asking for emergency loans, urged the country on January 25 to abandon Bitcoin as legal tender. “There are great risks associated with the use of Bitcoin for financial stability, financial integrity and consumer protection” in the country, the IMF said.

El Salvador’s populist president, Nayib Bukele, 40, first announced his decision to adopt Bitcoin at a conference in Miami in June last year. Shortly thereafter, the Bukele-controlled Congress approved the “Bitcoin law”, which includes a clause that obliges all Salvadorans to accept payments in that cryptocurrency, although that part of the law was never implemented.

In recent days, when the price of Bitcoin fell from over $61,000 in October to $35,000 on January 23, Bukele upped the ante and bought another $15 million worth of Bitcoins. He then defiantly tweeted in English that “some guys are selling too cheap.”

But the joke was not very funny to economists.

“This whole experiment has already cost $200 million in money that contributes practically nothing to the country’s economic development,” Álvaro Trigueros, director of economic studies at FUSADES, one of the country’s best-known think tanks, told me. “It’s wasted money.”

El Salvador’s government now lacks the funds to pay $1.4 billion of internal and external debts, country risk has skyrocketed, and the price of El Salvador’s bonds has plummeted.

“Now we are in a high-risk situation, in which the economy could collapse,” Trigueros told me.

The adoption of Bitcoin as legal currency in El Salvador was already in trouble before the recent drop in the price of the cryptocurrency.

Only 10% of Salvadoran companies say they have made at least one transaction in Bitcoins, according to a FUSADES survey. Many Salvadorans used the $30 in Bitcoins that the government gave them at the end of last year to register on the official “Chivo wallet” platform, and have not used the cryptocurrency since.

A separate survey of 480 merchants conducted by the El Salvador Chamber of Commerce found that only 1% of the total value of their sales had been made with Bitcoins. The US dollar, El Salvador’s legal currency, continues to be used for virtually all commercial transactions.

“El Chivo wallet has had many technical problems,” Jorge Hasbún, president of the Salvadoran Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told me. “Some people made a transfer from their account, and the money was lost on the way.”

The combination of the technical problems of the “Chivo wallet” and the volatility of Bitcoin has made more and more Salvadorans distrust the cryptocurrency, Hasbún added.

My opinion: There is nothing wrong with a country like El Salvador allowing Bitcoins for some transactions like family remittances from abroad, to help people avoid bank fees. But Bukele lost his hand by betting a large amount of state funds on a currency as volatile as Bitcoin.

My suspicion has always been that Bukele launched his “Bitcoin Law” to project the image of a young, hip leader, and to divert public attention from criticism of his increasingly authoritarian form of government. Now, the country is paying a high cost for its public relations strategy.

