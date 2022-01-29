Overtime for farm workers in New York

The thousands of people who work planting corn, picking apples and milking cows in New York they often work long hours six days a week, receiving overtime pay only after 60 hours of work.

New York took a big step Friday to lower that threshold after a state board approved recommending that a standard for overtime pay for workers be phased in over the next 10 years. workers agricultural after 40 hours.

If the state labor commissioner approves the recommendation, New York it could join California and Washington state in phasing in the same threshold for overtime pay used in other sectors.

The vote by the three-member pay board came after a series of public hearings this month that ignited debate over compensation paid to workers. workers agricultural of New Yorkmany of them from Mexico, Guatemala and other countries.

“We need a better quality of life,” Lázaro Álvarez, who has worked in the dairy sector for a long time, said this week. Álvarez is among those who point out that the measure was long overdue for the benefit of some 55,000 field workers in New York.

But the possibility of the modification has alarmed farmers. They warn that the extra costs would wipe out unprofitable farms, hurt others and reduce farmers’ incomes. workers if employers limit hours to make ends meet.

“While the industry as a whole will be able to survive, many individual farms will not,” Chris Laughton of farm credit issuer Farm Credit East testified this month.

At the Welcome Stock farm near Saratoga Springs, Bill Peck said paying his 18 full-time employees overtime after 40 hours would cost him an extra $12,000 each month. Dairy producers like Peck say they can’t just raise prices to reflect extra costs because the wholesale price of milk is regulated.

“We will not be able to invest in a new tractor. We won’t be able to invest in another barn,” Peck said. “That money will just go to payroll, which is good for them in the short term, but in the long term the business can’t survive.”

Vegetable and apple growers say they would be hit hard, particularly when they need additional seasonal labour. They pointed out that the higher costs of overtime will make them less competitive.

The workers agricultural in New York they couldn’t collect overtime until 2020, when the state changed the law to mandate that it be paid to those who worked more than 60 hours a week. The new law also directed the salary board to consider recommending a lower limit.

The board voted Friday to lower the threshold for the field by four hours every two years, making overtime count from 56 hours worked on or after Jan. 1, 2024.

The workers Agricultural workers will be able to charge overtime after 40 hours starting in 2032 according to the recommendation. The board has yet to make a formal recommendation to the labor commissionerwhich can accept, reject or modify it.