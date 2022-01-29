‘pamPSaporte Sanus’ proposes challenges and advice on exercise, nutrition, rest and emotional well-being

Physical exercise, healthy habits and active life are the concepts behind the strategy ‘pamPSoport Sanus‘ that he Pamplona City Hall launches in this month of January, and until June, among the students enrolled in the municipal courses of modern aerobic gymnastics and yoga for over 50 years.

As reported by the Pamplona Town Hall in a press release, both courses have been “updated” and have “adapted their methodologies” to “bet on the therapeutic effects of healthy sports practice through challenges, healthy goals, advice and physical condition tests” .

The special councilor for Sports and Youth of the Pamplona City Council, Fernando Aranguren, and the director of the Sports area of ​​Sedena SL, the company awarded the management of modern aerobics and yoga programsMiguel Tobar, have presented this Friday ‘pamPSaporte Sanus’.

It is an initiative that is conceived as a 6-month trip, until the end of the yoga and gymnastics courses, in which tips, tricks and the necessary tools will be shared so that these people, in their day to day life, can implement good habits with which combat sedentary lifestyle, improve general well-being and have a better quality of life. In this way, the minimum recommendations for each age set out by the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding physical activity and sedentary habits can also be achieved.

This new strategy derives from the two new contracts for Yoga and Modern Aerobic Gymnastics tendered by the Pamplona City Council and awarded to Sedena SL in 2021. After more than two decades of operation, contents and methodologies have been updated with the aim of “promoting a more therapeutic approach to physical activity”.

“Innovative” methods have been introduced such as Quantified and Rewarded Physical Exercise (EFRC) and classes have been adapted to new concepts such as ‘Hatha Yoga‘ in yoga for people over 50 years of age or aerobic exercises with musical rhythmic bases, the force of one’s own weight or small weights, toning or strengthening of the trunk or pelvic floor muscles in modern aerobic gymnastics.

Currently, modern aerobics courses have 818 participants and 651 people are enrolled in yoga courses. For the first time in more than 25 years of running these courses, Pamplona City Council has reduced the ratio of each class to a maximum of 35 people. In this way, in addition to complying with the health measures derived from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is intended to “improve the quality of the courses”.

MONTHLY CARD, CHALLENGES AND RECOMMENDATIONS

In addition to the activity derived from the classes, this new strategy offers the possibility, monthly, of carrying out three actions. The first has to do precisely with the ‘pamPSaporte’, a monthly and individual booklet where a series of objectives related to physical exercise, nutrition, rest and well-being are proposed. These objectives can be self-monitored by each person in order to assess their fulfillment. in January it is proposed to include a piece of fruit at breakfast for three days a week, add between 10,000 and 15,000 steps five days a week or put the airplane mode on the mobile one hour before bed for three days a week.

The second action is linked to reinforcing content, which changes every month and is included on the back of the booklet. Five proposals are made as informative information, education in healthy habits or to increase motivation in order to achieve the monthly objectives. For example, people are encouraged to use the stairs instead of the elevator, to get off a stop earlier to walk more, to go on foot to do the shopping or go for a walk on the weekend instead of watching television. Even on the website of the strategy for this month of January, healthy cooking recipes are published to take care of food.

MONTHLY CHALLENGES AND A VOLUNTARY FITNESS TEST

Finally, two monthly challenges are established, both individual and collective, with which it is intended to generate loyalty to the strategy. For example, the individual challenge this January consists of adding 20,000 steps in 24 hours, which means approximately walking more than 20 kilometers in a single day. The collective challenge seeks to add these steps to try, among all the participating people, to go around the world. It takes about 40,000 kilometers and millions of steps to achieve it.

A second initiative linked to the new methodological design of the municipal yoga and modern aerobics programs consists of the implementation of a physical condition test. It is a question of measuring that physical condition at two moments of the period in which the courses are developed in order to compare results. The test will be voluntary for the students. The latest edition of the ‘Senior Fitness Test’ by Roberta E. Rikli and C. Jessie Jones will be used. To carry out these tests, the staff of Sedena, the company awarded the programs, is being trained through specialized courses.