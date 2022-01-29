Panama leaves Puerto Rico on the ground in the Caribbean Series

In a game characterized by the dominance of the pitch, and a first third without annotations, the team Los Santos Astronauts of Panama, beat the Caguas Creoles of Puerto Rico, with a score of 3-2 in the first game of the Caribbean Series in its 2022 version, which takes place at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium in Santo Domingo.

A single by Edgar Muñoz pushed in the win to leave the Puerto Ricans on the field. Abdiel Oscar Saldaña was the winning pitcher and asked for Alexis Díaz.

In the top of the fourth inning Roberto Perez he drove in Emmanuel Revea for the first run of the game, in front of shipments from Harold Arauz, starting pitcher for the Panamanian team.

Panama equalized the scoreboard with a long home run by outfielder Olmo Rosario, against reliever Ricardo Vélez, on the left field pole and then, Christian Betancourt hit a single that drove in pinch runner Daniel Jiménez from second with the return put the Panamanians ahead. Panamanians.

Puerto Rico leveled the score at the top of the ninth inning, but in the closing game the game was defined when the Astronauts reached the first two batters of the set with a base and a hit. Eduardo Thomas missed the sacrifice bunt, but Muñoz lined in to drive in José Caballero with the winning run.

Panama had its best man on offense in Eduardo Torres with two singles; Rosario a home run and with a single, Iván Herrera, Betancourt and Joe DeLuca, while for Puerto Rico Joneswhy Fargas a double and with a single, Viamel Machín, Jancarlos Cintro and Roberto Perez.

Players from Panama celebrate the victory in the game that faced Puerto Rico, opening the Caribbean Series, 2022. (CARIBBEAN PRESS/SERIES)

The opening day also summons the Caymanes of Colombia against the Navegantes de Magallanes at 3:00 in the afternoon and closes with the locals, Gigantes del Cibao against the Charros de Jalisco from Mexico.

For those duels, Eduar López (Dominican), for Colombia, against Junior Guerrera from Panama; Tyler Alexander is signaled by the Dominican against Brennan Bernardino of Mexico.