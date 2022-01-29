Pegasus: What we found out about the smartphone cracker

Netanyahu did not order the Pegasus system shut down, even after the Polish government enacted laws that many Jews inside and outside of Israel viewed as Holocaust denialism, nor even when Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, at a conference attended by the Netanyahu himself falsely said that “Jewish perpetrators” were among those responsible for the Holocaust.

Israeli officials angered by censorship of NSO

There are US companies that have been trying to create their own tools to hack phones with the ease of NSO’s “no-click” technology.

In January 2021, one such company, Boldend, told defense giant Raytheon that it could hack WhatsApp, the popular Facebook-owned messaging service, but after an update WhatsApp lost that ability, according to a filing. accessed by the Times.

That was especially noteworthy because, according to one of the slides, one of Boldend’s main investors is Founders Fund, a company run by Peter Thiel, the billionaire who was an early investor in Facebook and remains on its board.

Blacklisting NSO in the United States could hurt the company by removing access to American technology it needs for its operations, including Dell computers and Amazon cloud servers.

The rebuke angered Israeli officials, who denounced the move as an attack not only on the crown jewel of the country’s defense industry, but on Israel itself.

“The people who are pointing their spears at NSO,” said Yigal Unna, who until January 5 was director general of Israel’s National Cyber ​​Directorate, “are actually pointing at the blue and white flag hanging behind it.”