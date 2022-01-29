Peru in the qualifying zone: the summary of date 15 of the qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 | playoffs | Qatar 2022 | peruvian national team | SPORTS

The first day of this 2022, year world cup, was played between this Thursday and Friday, January 27 and 28, and it had a series of emotions, positive for some, negative for others. And it is that many selections or strengthened their faith and hope and others expect a miracle.

Date 15 started with Ecuador receiving Brazil at the height of Quito, where the Ecuadorians needed a win to secure their ticket to Qatar 2022, but it was more complicated than they imagined and due to expulsion they lost their starting goalkeeper, Alexander. Domínguez, who will not be available for the next date against Peru.

LOOK: Edison Flores found heaven in the “Hell of Barranquilla”

The tie at one was nothing more than an anecdote for the Brazilian team, which has been classified for a few months. However, Ecuador must seek to reaffirm its ticket to Qatar on the following dates, although with 24 points, it is on the right track and in a comfortable third place.

Alisson Becker was saved from being sent off twice in Ecuador vs. Brazil. (Photo: AFP)

On the other hand, Uruguay visited Asunción in Diego Alonso’s debut in what would be the first match for the Charrúas without Maestro Tabárez on the bench in 15 years. In a tight match, Uruguay won an important 0-1 victory with a goal from Luis Suárez with a pass from Diego Godín, one of the last players of the great generation that put the Celestes in the elite of world football.

With this victory, which also meant breaking a streak of five games without scoring, Uruguay takes fifth place and is currently in the playoff zone with 19 points, while Paraguay stayed in ninth place with 13 points. The Guarani have a very complicated matter and they only need a true miracle to gain access to the respeca.

Uruguay still needs to play against Peru, Venezuela and Chile | Photo: AP

Another that was left on the edge of the cornice was the Chilean team, which lost in the heat of Calama against Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina, which without Messi in the team took the victory by 1-2. Despite being classified, the gauchos got a victory that put the Chileans in serious trouble, who saved their pride and kept hope with a goal from Ben Brereton.

Argentina with 32 points is more than ranked second in the World Cup and Chile, with a very complicated schedule, is in seventh place with 16 points. Without Arturo Vidal on two of the three dates and having to visit Bolivia and Brazil, the outlook turns dark for the southerners.

Chile has complicated its options to go to the World Cup after falling to Argentina in Calama. Photo: Reuters.

For its part, Peru did its job and after a Colombian monologue in the heat of Barranquilla, it achieved a historic victory in its visit to Colombia with a goal against Edison Flores. After the Uruguayan victory, things became more complicated for the Peruvians, but they knew how to defend well the many Colombian attacks and took good advantage of one of the few counters that they could execute.

The result is very encouraging for Peru, which has a complicated agenda in these last three dates, however, it can rest in a comfortable fourth position for today before thinking about Ecuador, which it hosts in Lima on Tuesday.

Colombia, for its part, extends the negative streak of bad results, since it has not won or scored in qualifying rounds since September 2021. The goal drought is accentuated in Colombia, which is in sixth place with 17 points.

Peru defeated Colombia 1-0 with a goal by Edison Flores | Photo: EFE

Finally, Venezuela got the desire to score and win against Bolivia, with a hat-trick by Salomón Rondón and one more by Darqin Machís, the red wine team was able to win after a long time and beat a Bolivia that arrived expectantly 4-1, but He was left with his 15 points in the eighth place, being one of the worst visitors of the tie.

Venezuela, despite winning, continues in last place in the table with just 10 points and its options to reach the World Cup are practically nil.

So the table looked like this:

This is how the table remained after the end of date 15.