Peru liquidates Colombia in the final and takes it away from the World Cup

Too late to forget Colombia has gone 556 minutes without scoring a goal and Peru in the only danger it generated took three points and defeated him 0-1 in Barranquilla to send him to sixth place in the table and leave him without a World Cup for now. A lot of possession but the ideas to specify are still lacking, the National Team generated very few clear against Gallese who was a figure. There are 9 units left to win to continue with the illusion of reaching Qatar. On Tuesday, February 1, they will face Argentina on date 16 of the Qualifiers.

Possession for Colombia, but the goal is still absent

Dominance and play by the bands. The idea of ​​Colombia in the first half where he had the ball and generated a couple of options against Gallese, but none with enough clarity to cut the 511 minutes that the National Team accumulated at the end of the first half without scoring a goal. The 4-4-2 became a 4-5-1 with a lot of output from the wings and Borré coming out of the central reference to generate play from there.

Falcao and James were the ones who had scoring options with a couple of shots after constant arrivals by bands from Colombia. The best sector to attack was Cuadrado, but Mojica was also precise in a couple of outings where he threw a couple of crosses, however, could not associate with Diaz to take advantage of that sector.

Wilmar Barrios was in charge of generating play inside and giving variants to Colombia’s attack. He gave Cuadrado a pass that ended in a shot by James that went to the corner and was one of the clearest to move the ball in an area where the National Team did not seek much. The ’10’ did not centralize his game so much and perhaps he needed more mobility to help get spaces to attack.

Luis Díaz was well referenced and when he tried to change sectors the ball did not reach him, the best he had was one at the end of the first half when Falcao recovered it in his own field and generated a quick exit in which he got a foul near the area, but the payment was wasted by Cuadrado. At the end, Colombia had a hard time overcoming a dense defensive block from Peru that was reactive in the first half.

Edison Flores silences the Metro and the National Team moves away from Qatar

intensity and pressure. This is how the National Team began near the goal of Peru and Mina had a clear one with a shot that Zambrano deflected, after a series of rebounds in which James threw a strong center at ground level that they were unable to define. The ’10’ played at times more thrown to the center and from there he found more spaces to filter the ball. Little by little the visit was staying physically and took the opportunity to manage the match since the humidity was 77% in the Metro.

Reinaldo made variations in attack, taking out Falcao and Borré at 66′ for Borja and Alzate to enter, who stopped in the middle of the field on the right side. All the intention was from Colombia, but those small societies that would help break the double line of four that Peru established were still lacking. At 71′ the referee whistled for a penalty after a foul on Mina, but the defender was ahead, so the play was annulled.

Chará also entered the premises to seek to unbalance with his individual ability, he did it for Matheus (73′). The final 15 minutes were pushed by Colombia and Borja narrowly scored after a cross from Cuadrado. Gallese had two in less than a minute to prevent Colombia’s goal, first a header from a teammate that almost ended in an own goal and then with his right leg he took a shot from Borja.

Peru opted against Colombia in their field and at 84 ‘Edison Flores’ goal came who finished at the near post by Ospina, who could have done more to avoid it, after beating Mina in speed, who was in the offensive phase. In the end, the National Team adds a defeat that complicates it in the face of qualifying for the World Cup, the goal is still missing and more generation of play in the rival field. The team left amid whistles from the Metropolitan.