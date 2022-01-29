Peru loses one of its figures to face ‘La Tri’

Christian Cueva received a yellow card in the match against Colombia and will not be able to be in Lima to face ‘La Tri’.

This Friday, January 28, 2022, Peru defeated Colombia in Barranquilla and entered the fight for a place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup; Nevertheless, Ricardo Gareca’s team lost Christian Cueva for the next match against Ecuador.

‘La Tri’ will travel to Lima with the intention of getting the points that will definitively classify him for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Gustavo Alfaro’s team will have the losses of Alexander Domínguez, expelled against Brazil, and Enner Valencia due to accumulation of cards.

On the other hand, Peru will also have a very important loss in its ranks, since, on 10 Christian Cueva will not be able to play ‘the final’ against Ecuador due to the accumulation of cards.

Both teams arrive with very important casualties; however, they will look for a victory that will leave them very close to another World Cup. Ecuador can be reached even with a tie and Peru wants to add 3 to be very far from their followers. The match will be played at 9:00 p.m. on February 1.