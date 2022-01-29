Peruvian National Team: Gianluca Lapadula sent an emotional message after the victory in Peru vs. Colombia: “Closer to the goal” | Playoffs | NCZD | SPORT-TOTAL

The Peruvian team remains in the fight to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the victory against Colombia (1-0), visiting, provides a more favorable outlook. The ‘Blanquirroja’ match was very solid and Gianluca Lapadula did not hesitate to express his emotion for the great result.

“We won! Getting closer to our goal! Up Peru!”, was the message that the Italian-Peruvian shared through Instagram, causing thousands of reactions from his followers. Although he was unable to maintain his scoring streak, the footballer’s performance in Barranquilla was applauded by the fans.

Now, the “Bambino” focuses on the next game of the Peruvian team, which will be on Tuesday, February 1, at the National Stadium, against Ecuador (9:00 pm). Currently, Ricardo Gareca’s team is in fourth place with 20 points; while the ‘Tri’ is in the third box with 24 units.

Gianluca Lapadula shared an emotional message on Instagram.

Lapadula suffered from a new fracture in the nose

This Friday, the striker started at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla and caused great concern in the “Blanquirroja” technical command after 40 minutes, after the clash he had with Matheus Uribe. Everything happened during a favorable corner for the Colombian team.

Gianluca Lapadula positioned himself at the height of the first post to defend, participated in the aerial dispute and hit his face against the hip of the ‘Cafetero’ midfielder. The striker was wearing a face shield, but that didn’t lessen the force of the crash and he ended up with a bloody nose.

The ‘Bambino’ had to receive immediate medical attention and was able to play again, although he was obviously in pain. Minutes later, due to discomfort, the Italian-Peruvian chose to play without the mask, until he was finally replaced by Santiago Ormeño (84 ′).

After the game, which ended with the victory of the Peruvian team 1-0, the attacker celebrated in the company of the other players. In the midst of the euphoria, the soccer player decided to share some postcards of the celebrations and showed how his nose turned out, showing a new injury in the area.

Gianluca Lapadula showed on Instagram how his nose looked after suffering a blow in Peru vs. Colombia.

Immediately, the photo went viral on social networks and also caused a lot of concern for fans, since it will require special care to recover. Let’s remember that on February 1, the Peruvian team will face Ecuador in Lima and the presence of Gianluca Lapadula (two goals in Qualifying) is key in the national attack.

The ‘red and white’ achieved a valuable victory against Colombia in Barranquilla (1-0) and entered the direct classification zone. Peruvian fans celebrated the long-suffering victory and did not doubt that Peru will qualify for the next World Cup.