(PHOTO) Alexander Domínguez breaks the silence after his expulsion against Brazil

‘Dida’ was sent off at minute 10 after a strong play with Matheus Cunha

The goalkeeper and captain of the Ecuadorian team, Alexander Domínguez, was sent off in the match against Brazil at minute 10′ after a strong tackle against Matheus Cunha in a very dangerous play that left the striker from Rio de Janeiro in very bad shape.

Domínguez commented that he did not come out at any time with the intention of being sent off in such an important game. The ‘La Tri’ goalkeeper stated that his only intention in the match was to defend the country’s goal.

On the other hand, ‘Dida’ also thanked his teammates for their support, as well as the coaching staff. The message from the goalkeeper and reference shows how in ‘La Tri’ there is a very united team, unlike what happened at this point in the Qualifiers heading to Russia 2018.

In the next match, Domínguez will not be able to be in the ‘La Tri’ goal and it remains to be seen how long he will be suspended after this red card.