Photo: Chiquis Rivera dazzles in baby doll from her bed

The singer Chiquis Rivera announced the release of her next single “I want to wake up with someone”, and she did so by posing provocatively from her bed. Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter uploaded a photo of her to her Instagram account, where she appears barefoot, with a baby doll and her hair down.

“I want to wake up with someone. That in the struggle to rule me seduce me… .01 • 27 • 2022 • 2PM ”, she wrote announcing the new theme, which will be available tomorrow, Thursday.

The artist, 36, is very excited about the new song, a remake of the hit song by singer Daniela Romo. “I want to wake up with someone. That in the struggle to rule me seduce me. Separate my body from my mind. That he knows how to love me, that he doesn’t want to change me”, is part of the lyrics of the romantic song that Daniela Romo made famous in 1989.

VIDEO: Listen to Daniela Romo’s version HERE:





Play



I want to wake up with someone | Daniela Romo I want to wake up with someone (Daniela Romo / Bebu Silvetti) What a strange feeling What a long loneliness The Moon that calls me Love that calls me What a magical power I was distant But today I want to fall in love again To share with someone Everything that is in me I want to wake up with someone who in the… 2020-06-06T16:08:14Z

In another publication that Chiquis made as a preview of her new video, she is seen at night on a beach, wrapped in a tight long dress and heels. “A bit behind the scenes of the music video for “I want to wake up with someone”, she wrote.

And for those who want to enjoy a solo of Chiquis’s voice, another video was uploaded where they sing the song a cappella while they put on makeup. The compliments of his more than 5 million followers did not wait. “You are my inspiration to know that everything is possible”, “The great talent that you have in my life”, “Chiquis, so beautiful, hard-working”, and “The song looks great on you, you listen divine”, were some of the comments.

In recent statements made on her podcast Chiquis and Chill, the artist pointed out that she was about to not be a singer, since her plan when she left high school was to enter the air force. “I knew that after four years of being part of the air force they would pay you for a career, I still didn’t know if I wanted to be a psychologist or another profession, but my plan was to enter the air force and then decide,” she said.

The artist explained that it was her mother who told her that this was not an option, since she needed her help and her assistant. “My mother had divorced Juan López, father of Johnny and Jenicka, and she told me that she needed me, that I couldn’t go to the air force. So, leaving high school, I went to work for my mother, she taught me everything I know, I went to the University of Jenni Rivera, “she said, after detailing that she was the right hand of her deceased singer.

Regarding her plans to have a child, Chiquis revealed that she will freeze her eggs and that she is no longer using any contraceptive method. “There are times when I want to have children and others when I don’t. I love children, but I raised so many that I feel like I already had children. I’ve been a mother for as long as I can remember,” she noted of her experience raising her siblings since she was ten years old.

“When Johnny was six months old, my mother told me ‘take your child, I need to go back to work,'” he explained.