Pilar Rubio poses in bed and wins a standing ovation from PSG

The model not only arouses sighs in Sergio Ramos, the influencer wins over the entire team and her husband’s fans.

For: Writing Passion Soccer January 27, 2022 7:31 p.m.

Pilar Rubio is already one more Parisian. The model settled in France with her husband Sergio Ramos and their children and since then she lives as if she were from there. He made his presence known and Paris suits him well as can be seen on his social networks.

That yes, the madridistas do not forget her. Neither of Sergio Ramos who was part of the Real Madrid squad for the last 15 years until PSG came to steal their star player.

Since then there is a strong pica and Pilar Rubia try to look good with everyone and continue attracting followers. Daily he reaps thousands and thousands of comments and likes but he always wants more.

Then she brought out all her beauty with a photo in bed. He automatically garnered thousands of reactions from PSG. Not only did he manage to make Sergio Ramos bristle. He also did his thing with the entire squad and all the fans of the Paris team.

Photo: Instagram @pilarrubio

The truth is that in France, in Spain or wherever Pilar Rubio travels or Sergio Ramos moves to continue his career as a professional soccer player there is no doubt: the woman is the owner of an absolute beauty that manages to dazzle anywhere in the world. Surprise again and again doing yours on social networks.