Premier League: The inside story of Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘block’ to Transfermarkt on Instagram

La website specializing in market values Transfermarkt It is one of the most consulted for tasks related to the signings or the value of soccer players, but it also keeps in the back room a handful of anger and pique from the protagonists of soccer due to ‘fault’ of its evaluations.

One of the most notorious cases, and made public by the website itself, was the blocking of Cristiano Ronaldo to your Instagram account. After drawing up an eleven with the players with the highest market value represented by jorge mendes, Transfermarkt’s own account wrote a second message saying: “We cannot tag Cristiano because he has blocked us after seeing his market value“.

The eleven in which Transfermarkt could not tag Ronaldo

Now, those responsible for the website speak with The Athletic to explain that clash with the Portuguese player: “I think we put a list on Instagram with 10 players33 and over, and he was in first place, but he said it must be worth a lot more.”

“First I sent a message to our social media partners,” says Christian Swartz, who continues: “They replied, they explained why it had that value and they told him, “Of the people in your same age group, you are by far number one.”

The answer must not have satisfied Cristiano, because the answer was some smiley faces and a lockAccording to Swartz: “There was a difference of 30 or 50 million between him and the next on the list, but he sent us some smiley faces and blocked us.”